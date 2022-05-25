Primecoin Price Hits $0.0363 on Top Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $552.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,811,791 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

