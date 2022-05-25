Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRIM shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

PRIM stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,302. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $784.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.06%.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

