ProBit Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,737.00 (PROB)

ProBit Token (PROB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One ProBit Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ProBit Token has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. ProBit Token has a market cap of $8.21 million and $1,737.00 worth of ProBit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ProBit Token Profile

PROB is a coin. ProBit Token’s total supply is 190,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. ProBit Token’s official website is www.probit.com/en-us/token . The official message board for ProBit Token is medium.com/@ProBit_Exchange . ProBit Token’s official Twitter account is @probit_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PROB is a utility token native to ProBit Exchange. PROB provides benefits for traders including discounts and privileges on the platform. “

