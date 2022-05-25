Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPDN opened at $0.86 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 18.27.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 112.57% and a negative net margin of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

