ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Shares Gap Up to $47.32

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.32, but opened at $49.52. ProShares Ultra Financials shares last traded at $50.22, with a volume of 1,178 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.15.

Get ProShares Ultra Financials alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 106.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.