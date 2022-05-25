ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Shares Gap Up to $47.32

Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.32, but opened at $49.52. ProShares Ultra Financials shares last traded at $50.22, with a volume of 1,178 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.15.

Get ProShares Ultra Financials alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,360,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.