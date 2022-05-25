ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $15.75

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.75, but opened at $16.24. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 849,336 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,924,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,596,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,250.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 535,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 495,781 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,376,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,046,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

