ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, May 27th

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, May 27th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCC opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC – Get Rating) by 191.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,247 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 44.15% of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the services industry of the United States equity market.

