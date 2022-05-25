Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Prospect Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

