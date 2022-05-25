Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.00 million-$131.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.58 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRLB. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.25. 3,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,787. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.43. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $98.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Proto Labs had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 8.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

