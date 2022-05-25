Provida Pension Fund Administrator Buys Shares of 3,790 Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,177,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,779,000 after acquiring an additional 460,488 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,847,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,415,000 after buying an additional 215,105 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth about $311,181,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,193,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,974,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after purchasing an additional 845,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

FMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,040. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $67.53 and a one year high of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.8483 dividend. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

