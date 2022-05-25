Provida Pension Fund Administrator Invests $186,000 in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KOF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Shares of KOF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.09. 113,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,337. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.3528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.41%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

