Provida Pension Fund Administrator Makes New $3.20 Million Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 55,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 109,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 36,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.49. 17,208,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,621,514. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.72 and its 200 day moving average is $124.19. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.18 and a 52 week high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

