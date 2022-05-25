Provida Pension Fund Administrator Purchases New Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,172 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,542,000 after buying an additional 62,017 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 282,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 19,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,778,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,383,000 after buying an additional 295,571 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PAGS. Itaú Unibanco raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.12.

PAGS traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,176. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million. Equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

