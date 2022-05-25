Provida Pension Fund Administrator Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P China ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GXC. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 508,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,210,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 1,080.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 297,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after buying an additional 272,002 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 281,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,093,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,247,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 135,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,988,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GXC stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.50. The company had a trading volume of 55,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,890. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.75. SPDR S&P China ETF has a one year low of $73.89 and a one year high of $135.69.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

