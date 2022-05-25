Provida Pension Fund Administrator Takes $1.29 Million Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copa by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Copa by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPA shares. HSBC raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

Shares of NYSE CPA traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.49. 325,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.41. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $64.12 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average of $78.84.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

