Provida Pension Fund Administrator Takes $119.56 Million Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,698,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $119,560,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises about 4.5% of Provida Pension Fund Administrator’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Provida Pension Fund Administrator owned 2.20% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,262,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,882,324. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average is $32.03. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

