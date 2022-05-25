Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Psychemedics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Psychemedics has decreased its dividend by an average of 58.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ PMD opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Psychemedics has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12.

Psychemedics ( NASDAQ:PMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 2.76%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Psychemedics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Peter Kamin acquired 27,485 shares of Psychemedics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $179,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,392.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 34,485 shares of company stock valued at $225,282 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Psychemedics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Psychemedics worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine and Fentanyl.

