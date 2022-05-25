PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.02

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 23585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.89.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.08). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.68% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The company had revenue of $148.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $102,806.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,338.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $298,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,992 shares of company stock valued at $478,677. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $261,000.

About PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

