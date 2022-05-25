Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 23,800 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.33% of Rogers worth $16,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Rogers by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rogers by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.00.

NYSE ROG opened at $259.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.47. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $274.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 9.82%. Rogers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

