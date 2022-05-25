Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 590 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1,382.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $167,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

NYSE GTLS opened at $175.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.23.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

About Chart Industries (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.