Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 692,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,948,000 after purchasing an additional 119,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,776,000 after purchasing an additional 138,748 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,592 shares of company stock valued at $14,342,393 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $208.15 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.16. The company has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.44.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

