Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,798,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,070 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of B2Gold worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in B2Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in B2Gold by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,003,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,064,000 after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 42.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold by 79.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 335,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in B2Gold by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

Shares of BTG opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

