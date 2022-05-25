Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 110 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.20, for a total value of $115,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.51, for a total transaction of $2,019,647.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,982,636. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX opened at $671.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $716.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $742.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $621.34 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.95, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $852.59.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

