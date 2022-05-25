Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,130 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM opened at $157.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.91 and a 200 day moving average of $157.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.97 and a twelve month high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

