Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,900 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in General Electric were worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after acquiring an additional 513,385 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in General Electric by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GE stock opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 52-week low of $71.14 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.