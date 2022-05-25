Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,860 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,983,000 after purchasing an additional 756,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $723,046,000 after buying an additional 602,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,974,000 after buying an additional 465,078 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after buying an additional 933,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,650,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.62.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $97.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

