Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 9,511 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,511 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in General Motors were worth $14,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

