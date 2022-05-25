QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Trading 18.1% Higher

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) traded up 18.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 8,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 3,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QHSLab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QHSLab in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.38.

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

