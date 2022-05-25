Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.67. Quanta Services reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.55.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $115.91. 1,265,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.38 and its 200 day moving average is $115.31. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $140.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

