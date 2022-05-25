Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 87,349 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 87,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 28.8% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 43,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 58.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,279,000 after acquiring an additional 265,892 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,481,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,672,064. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.