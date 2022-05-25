Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,868 The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 410.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 170.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

MIDD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.74. 463,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $201.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 600 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.29 per share, with a total value of $992,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,856 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Middleby (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.