Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JB Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,978,000 after purchasing an additional 394,537 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 421,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 23.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,967,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,946,000 after purchasing an additional 951,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.39. The stock had a trading volume of 18,108,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,934,373. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $69.17. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.15.

In related news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 143,162,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,931,557.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

