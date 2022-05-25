Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $4.75 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,012 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,491. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.10.

Shares of VRTX traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $270.84. 1,857,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,636. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.24 and its 200-day moving average is $235.74. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $292.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.