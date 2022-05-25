Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 163,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,899,000. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises about 1.5% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of EWT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.68. 2,754,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average is $62.57. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

