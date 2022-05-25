Quantitative Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,257 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.6% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,832,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,694,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA traded up $8.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.75. The stock had a trading volume of 77,465,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,507,867. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.75. The firm has a market cap of $494.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $154.60 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.79.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.