Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 346,331 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 346,331 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

KRE stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,676,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,728,162. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.11. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

