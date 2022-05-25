Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 63,030 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,030 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Infosys by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Infosys by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

INFY stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 19,045,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,326,382. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

