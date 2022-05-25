Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $13.85 million and $33,145.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,695.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,981.23 or 0.06671729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.41 or 0.00237096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016424 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.33 or 0.00661139 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.84 or 0.00652737 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00081783 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004408 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,270,275 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars.

