Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Qumu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Shares of QUMU stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. Qumu has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUMU. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Qumu during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Qumu by 84.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Qumu (Get Rating)
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qumu (QUMU)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.