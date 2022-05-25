Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Qumu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of QUMU stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. Qumu has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative net margin of 71.54% and a negative return on equity of 118.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUMU. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Qumu during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Qumu by 84.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

