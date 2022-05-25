Rakhi Kumar Sells 12,127 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 12,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $44,869.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rakhi Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Rakhi Kumar sold 703 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $2,699.52.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Rakhi Kumar sold 2,486 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $12,032.24.

On Friday, March 25th, Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $36,841.86.

On Friday, March 18th, Rakhi Kumar sold 2,153 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $11,044.89.

On Monday, March 7th, Rakhi Kumar sold 3,091 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $17,062.32.

NASDAQ:ROIV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.91. 2,096,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,649. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45.

A number of analysts have commented on ROIV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

