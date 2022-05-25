Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.05. 9,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 885,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on METC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.47 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 36.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 85,813 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,225,409.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,781,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,839,720.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $5,314,836.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,276,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,284,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 827,447 shares of company stock valued at $12,645,135. 52.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.