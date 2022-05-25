Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading Up 5.2%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.05. 9,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 885,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on METC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $87.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

In other Ramaco Resources news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 195,825 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $2,986,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,081,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,985,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $5,314,836.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,276,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,284,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 827,447 shares of company stock valued at $12,645,135 in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after buying an additional 807,921 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,966,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth about $5,862,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 632.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 198,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

