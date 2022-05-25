Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,914.14

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,914.14 ($24.09) and traded as high as GBX 2,080 ($26.17). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 2,075 ($26.11), with a volume of 37,189 shares changing hands.

RAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,250 ($28.31) to GBX 2,420 ($30.45) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($32.65) price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,170 ($27.31) to GBX 2,400 ($30.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.68) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,270 ($28.56).

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,012.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,915.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share. This is an increase from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.57%.

In related news, insider Iain Cummings purchased 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,009 ($25.28) per share, with a total value of £662.97 ($834.24).

Rathbones Group Company Profile (LON:RAT)

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.