Raymond James Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Raymond James has increased its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Raymond James has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Raymond James to earn $9.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

RJF traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.14. The stock had a trading volume of 28,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,747. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average of $102.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $81.96 and a 1 year high of $117.37.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 5,415.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 101.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

