Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 51,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,442,000 after buying an additional 17,666 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,822. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.86. The company has a market capitalization of $138.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

