ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 25th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $10.93 million and approximately $18,811.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,856.20 or 0.99947483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00036293 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00209742 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00092266 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00118001 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00222214 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00036046 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

