Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Leslie B. Daniels Buys 5,000 Shares

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE RDW opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. Redwire Co. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63.
Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Redwire Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Redwire Company Profile (Get Rating)
Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Taiwan, and France. The company provides a variety of antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which includes solar arrays, composite booms, RF antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redwire (RDW)
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.