Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Leslie B. Daniels Buys 5,000 Shares

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE RDW opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. Redwire Co. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Redwire Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 8.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Taiwan, and France. The company provides a variety of antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which includes solar arrays, composite booms, RF antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

