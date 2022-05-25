Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.82% of Avista worth $24,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,632,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,848,000 after purchasing an additional 540,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,653,000 after purchasing an additional 40,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Avista by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,746,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avista by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,668,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Avista by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,339,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,901,000 after buying an additional 45,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

AVA opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Avista Co. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $46.90.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $448.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.01 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $63,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $335,588.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 130,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,279 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Avista (Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.