Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPHM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,559. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

